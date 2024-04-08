‘Alponay Boishakh 1431’ set to welcome Bengali New Year

The country's biggest 'Alpona' (traditional graffiti) festival, 'Alponay Boishakh 1431', is set to showcase the vibrant essence of Bengali culture through colorful and artistic displays. Artists are poised to adorn the streets with vivid hues representing the rich traditions of Bengal, in a joint effort by Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

A press conference was held in A S Mahmud Seminar Hall, Daily Star Centre, today. The press conference was attended by Iresh Zaker, Group Managing Director, Asiatic 3Sixty; Mohammad Sayeem, Chief Executive Officer, Asiatic EXP; renowned international artist; Monirul Islam; Artist, Sheikh Maniruzzaman Liton; Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, Chief Legal Officer, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer and Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; and Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited is hosting the annual 'Alponay Boishakh' from 2012 to 2019, organising a cherished Alpona drawing celebration at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital and different locations nationwide to welcome the Bangla New Year.

After a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth edition of this grand celebration is back once again. This year's celebration is all set to spread the vibrant spirit of Boishakh across the country, with traditional Alpona to be drawn across three cities: Manik Mia Avenue, Dhaka; Shib Bari More, Khulna; and Mithamoin, Kishoreganj.

The festivities will commence in Mithamoin, Kishoreganj, on April 12. The Alpona will start simultaneously at Shib Bari More in Khulna and Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka the following day (April 13). This year, Alponay Boishakh 1431 is all set to make history with the attempt to set a World Record with the world's longest Alpona, stretching a remarkable 14 kilometers from Mithamoin Zero Point to Austagram Zero Point, Kishoreganj.

The festivity in Dhaka will be graced by the Honourable Speaker of the National Parliament, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, as Chief Guest. Asaduzzaman Noor MP, Chairperson, Asiatic 3Sixty; Sara Zaker, Co-Chairperson, Asiatic 3Sixty; Iresh Zaker, Group Managing Director, Asiatic 3Sixty; Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited; and artist Moniruzzaman will also be present at the site, along with other distinguished guests.

Besides, high officials of Asiatic 3Sixty, Asiatic EXP, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, and Banglalink Digital Communications Limited will attend the events in Mithamoin and Khulna.