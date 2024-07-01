An aesthete: Celebrating the birth centenary of Khan Sarwar Murshid

To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the esteemed educationist, diplomat, and intellectual, the late Professor Khan Sarwar Murshid, a press conference was held today at the National Press Club.

The event, organised by the National Celebration Committee for the Birth Centenary of Khan Sarwar Murshid, was spearheaded by Uttarsury: Noorjehan-Sarwar Murshid Cultural Centre.

The committee features distinguished conveners including Dr Fakrul Alam, professor at Dhaka University; Dr Manzoorul Islam, emeritus professor of Dhaka University; Dr Perween Hasan, vice-chancellor of Central Women's University; Zakir Hossain, CEO of Nagarik Udyag; and Sharmeen Murshid, general secretary of Uttarsury, who will oversee the secretariat of the National Celebration Committee. Notably, all prominent speakers at the press conference were once students of Khan Sarwar Murshid.

At the press conference, Sharmeen Murshid, daughter of Khan Sarwar Murshid and secretary-general of Uttarsury, emphasised that her father's writings offer the new generation a glimpse into the past, encouraging them to reflect on the political and social values of his era. She remarked, "We may have a dark history, but I hope this generation can embrace the beautiful progress within that darkness and advance with it."

Professor Dr Fakrul Alam, Bangabandhu chair at Dhaka University, reflected, "Sir achieved so much in his lifetime. I had the privilege of observing him up close, and he was a highly respected individual. His passion for art and aesthetics was profound, and he played a significant role in presenting the country's artists on the international stage."

He noted that Khan Sarwar Murshid took significant steps to enhance the quality of education, commissioning artist Murtaja Baseer to create a mural in memory of the martyrs, a work now recognised as part of art history. Later, as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Poland, Murshid expanded opportunities for artistes by providing scholarships, alongside his diplomatic duties.

Professor Dr Perween Hasan reminisced about Khan Sarwar Murshid's impeccable appearance and refined vocabulary, noting, "I still recall the day he donned a Punjabi as white as freshly fallen snow, his appearance impeccably neat and clean. He spoke only when necessary, and his lecturing skills were exceptional. He warmly encouraged his students to reconnect with him for knowledge, study, or advice, which was quite rare in those days."

When asked, "Are you a believer?" Khan Sarwar Murshid often responded, "I am an aesthete," professing a refined sensitivity towards the beauties of art and nature. His son, Tazeen M. Murshid, highlighted his father's remarkable sense of style, noting that he likely developed it during his stay in America, where colourful summer wear for men was common. However, Khan Sarwar Murshid gradually developed his own unique style and colour combinations.

Deeply passionate about literature and education, with a strong focus on the arts, Khan Sarwar Murshid became involved in nationalist politics in response to the divisive policies of the Pakistani rulers. He played a pioneering role in overcoming state obstacles during the celebration of Rabindranath Tagore's birth centenary, leading to the development of Chhayanaut as a cultural institution. He actively participated in the movement for the autonomy of Dhaka University and continued to advocate for keeping centres of knowledge and centres of power separate, even after independence.

In celebration of this influential thinker, the Noorjehan-Sarwar Murshid Cultural Centre, along with various educational institutions and cultural and human rights organisations, has planned a series of commemorative events. Last June, a national committee was formed to oversee the celebrations, which will take place from July through the end of the year.

Following an in-depth discussion during a Zoom meeting on June 5, the programme proposed by Uttarsury was reassessed. Considering expert advice and evaluating the capabilities of the stakeholders involved, the revised programme proposal has been provided for the enthusiastic participants.

A special lecture on Khan Sarwar Murshid is scheduled on July 27, with Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury from Dhaka University as the probable speaker. The event will also feature a Modern Performance—a mixed presentation dedicated to Sarwar Murshid by the new generation.

A special lecture by Roshan Jahan, focusing on Shekaler Nari leadership and Noor Jahan Murshid will take place on September 14.

Two commemorative lectures by Roshan Jahan are scheduled to take place from September 21-28.

On December 7, an experimental play highlighting the political, cultural, and educational ideas of Khan Sarwar Murshid, along with popular Bangladeshi plays based on excerpts from his writings. Shahman Moishan, a teacher in the Drama Department at Dhaka University, will collaborate with his colleagues to create and present the script, tentatively titled "Sohomuktir Gaan."

Additional programme proposals have been put forward by civic initiatives, the English Department of Dhaka University, and the Asiatic Society.

As part of the civic initiative, a special lecture in August focusing on "Khan Sarwar Murshid and His Contribution to the Civic Sphere," with the speaker is to be decided upon through discussion.

Organised by Dr Tajin Murshid and the Bangladesh Asiatic Society, this year's "Noorjahan and Sarwar Murshid Trust Fund Commemorative Lecture" will be delivered by Syed Manzoorul Islam.

