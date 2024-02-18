3 Bangladeshi craftsmen honoured with China’s WCC APR and Bangladesh’s Luna Shamsuddoha Award

In a ceremony held on February 14 at Bengal Shilpalay, Head of Office and Unesco Representative to Bangladesh Dr Susan Vize, President Chandra Shekhar Shaha of the National Crafts Council of Bangladesh, and Shamsuddoha of Dohatech, gave away the certificates for the 'WCC APR Craft Master Award 2023' and the 'Luna Shamsuddoha Award'. The international recognition is an honour for Bangladesh.

The WCC APR concluded the fourth Asia Pacific Region Craft Master Programme in November 2023. The event, organised by China Dongyang City and the China Arts and Crafts Association, witnessed the gathering of craft enthusiasts, experts, and artistes from around the world.

The jury reviewed each pre-selected application based on five endorsement criteria: extraordinary contribution to the field, sustainable practice, international recognition, continuous learning, and international collaboration.

Sixty remarkable winners emerged, each meeting a minimum of three of the stringent evaluation criteria. Bengal Foundation is pleased to announce that in the final judgment held in Dongyang, China, in November 2023, which was deliberated by an 11-member international jury, Bangladesh secured three out of the seven Craft Master Awards in the South Asia Region.

The recommendations for the Crafts Master Award were sent to the World Crafts Council by the Bengal Foundation. The recipients of the Craft Master awards are – Gitesh Chandra Das of Moulvibazar, Sylhet (Shital Pati), Gopendro Nath Chakrabarty of Jhenaidah (Shola/ Spongewood), and Mamtaz Begum of Jashore (Nakshi Kantha).

Beyond individual acknowledgment, the Craft Master Award programme acts as a beacon for promoting and preserving traditional crafts, spotlighting global artisans and their invaluable contributions. By emphasising sustainability, continuous learning, and collaboration, the programme champions environmentally conscious craftsmanship, cultivating a united and dynamic global craft community.

The Luna Shamsuddoha Award has made it possible for the three Craft Masters to receive a financial award of Tk 1 lakh each. Named after the late chairperson of Dohatec New Media, Luna Shamsuddoha (1953 - 2021), the award aims to recognise innovation and celebrate the contribution of talented individuals in Bangladesh.

Luna Shamsuddoha was a pioneer in the Information Technology sector in Bangladesh. She was also the first woman to hold the position of the chair of Janata Bank Limited. She received an Honorary Leadership Award from the Global Women Inventors & Innovators Network (GWIIN) in Stockholm, Sweden, and the Anannya Best 10 Award in the technology entrepreneur's category.