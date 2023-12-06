Taylor Swift joins Oprah and Beyonce on Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023 list

Taylor Swift continues her ascent, now standing alongside icons Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce on Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023 list. "The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence," echoes the sentiment of pop legend Beyonce. With this self-assured confidence, women globally have attained stages and pedestals that were once merely the stuff of dreams.

Forbes unveiled its 20th annual ranking of the World's Most Powerful Women, featuring a commendable list that spans CEOs, entertainers, politicians, philanthropists, and policymakers. It stands as a source of inspiration for women with diverse role models.

The women highlighted in the 2023 ranking are categorised into six segments: business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics and policy, and philanthropy. Forbes utilised four key metrics—money, media, impact, and spheres of influence—to determine both their category-specific and overall ranks among the list of 100 influential women.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has recently earned a spot on Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023 list, shejumped from her 2022 rank of 79 to a remarkable 5th place in the 2023 Forbes list of the World's Most Powerful Women.

In this elite group, she shares the spotlight with fellow entertainer Beyonce, positioned at 36, and renowned show host Oprah Winfrey, securing the 31st spot.

The Top 10 Most Powerful Women in the World for 2023 are:

1. Ursula von der Leyen: Politics & Policy, Belgium

2. Christine Lagarde: Politics & Policy, Germany

3. Kamala Harris: Politics & Policy, United States

4. Giorgia Meloni: Politics & Policy, Italy

5. Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, United States

6. Karen Lynch: Business, United States

7. Jane Fraser: Finance, United States

8. Abigail Johnson: Finance, United States

9. Mary Barra: Business, United States

10. Melinda French Gates: Philanthropy, United States

Included in the roster of influential women from the entertainment industry are:

5. Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, United States

31. Oprah Winfrey: Media & Entertainment, United States

36. Beyonce Knowles: Media & Entertainment, United States

37. Shari Redstone: Media & Entertainment, United States

39. Dana Walden: Media & Entertainment, United States

57. Donna Langley: Media & Entertainment, United States

58. Jennifer Salke: Media & Entertainment, United States

64. Suzanne Scott: Media & Entertainment, United States

67. Bela Bajaria: Media & Entertainment, United States

74. Rihanna: Media & Entertainment, United States

98. Mo Abudu: Media & Entertainment, Nigeria

100. Barbie: Media & Entertainment