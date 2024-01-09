Tawhid Afridi featured on YouTube's official page

Renowned for his 13-year journey on YouTube, content creator Tawhid Afridi achieves a significant milestone as YouTube has recently featured him on its official page on Instagram.

Afridi shared the screenshots on his social media with a heartfelt caption, "I've faced many challenges in my 13-year journey on YouTube. I've worked hard, and today, to think that I would be featured on YouTube's verified official page is something I never imagined. I thought I had broken, but Allah, who always stays with those who remain silent and patiently endure, has been by my side."

"Today, I have risen again with a new determination, and I promise to come back anew, Insha'Allah. Very soon, you will see a new blog. Thanks to YouTube for the immense support they have given me. Guess who's back? Get set for some new vlogs!!" he added.