Mithun Chakraborty's 'Kabuliwala' to be released on Christmas

The much anticipated Bengali film, "Kabuliwala", is set to release this Christmas (December 25), confirmed the director of the film, Suman Ghosh.

The makers unveiled the poster of the film Tuesday, featuring veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as its lead and renowned child actor Anumegha Kahali as Mini, and expect it to be a cinematic marvel from the depths of history penned by Rabindranath Tagore.

The story of the immortal opus of Tagore revolves around Rahmat, a man in search of a better life, who finds an unexpected bond with a little Bengali girl named Mini, in a city far from his homeland, Afghanistan.

As their friendship blossoms, it reminds Rahmat of the daughter he left behind. However, fate has different plans, and the movie progresses to an unforeseen incident that drastically changes Rahmat's life.

This touching narrative of Rabindranath Tagore's "Kabuliwala" was immortalized on screen in 1965 by the legendary Chobi Biswas, etching the film into the hearts of Bengali audiences. Now, the classic movie returns in a new avatar, helmed by director Suman Ghosh.

This time, the iconic character of "Kabuliwala" will be portrayed by veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Joining him in the cast are Sohini Sarkar as Mini's mother and Abir Chattopadhyay as her father. The role of Mini, however, remains a mystery, as the director has yet to unveil the actress taking on the cherished character. The movie commenced filming on August 1.

In response to criticism, director Suman Ghosh stated, "There will be comparisons and criticisms, but if you are afraid and retreat, it will not work. For me, 'Kabuliwala' is a relevant story of this time. There is a message of humanity in the friendship formed between Rahmat and Mini, transcending religion, caste, and language. In the current state of the world, this story needs to be retold."

Mithun Chakraborty, who previously collaborated with director Suman Ghosh in the movie "Noble Chor", expressed enthusiasm for his role in "Kabuliwala", saying, "The 'Kabuliwala' story made me very emotional. Sometimes, I find myself in Rahmat's shoes. We spent a lot of time preparing ourselves for the film."

The director has penned the story of the movie, set in the context of 1965 while staying true to the original narrative. Produced by SVF and Jio Studios, "Kabuliwala" is slated for a December release, the director confirmed.