Miss Nicaragua wins Miss Universe 2023

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua has been crowned Miss Universe 2023. Following fierce competition amongst 84 country candidates, Miss Nicaragua emerged victorious as the 72nd Miss Universe.

Joining her in the final round were Miss Thailand and Miss Australia. During the crowning moment, R'Bonney Gabriel as Miss Universe 2022, proudly and joyfully passed the precious crown to her successor.

Cheers filled the air as Nicaragua secured the Miss Universe 2023 title, with Miss Thailand claiming the rank of first runner-up. The historic crowning moment unfolded amidst the dazzling glamour and tears of joy.

Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up from Miss Australia, and Anntonia Porsild, the first runner-up from Miss Thailand, each claimed coveted titles in the Miss Universe contest.

Photo: Miss Universe Facebook page

In the final question of Miss Universe 2023, contestants were asked, "If you could live one year in another woman's shoes, who would you choose and why?" Miss Australia chose to honour her mother, expressing the desire to step into her shoes. Meanwhile, Miss Thailand named Malala Yousafzai, citing her inspiring struggle and achievements. The most unexpected response came from Miss Nicaragua, who mentioned Mary Wollstonecraft, renowned as a women's rights activist and the mother of feminism.

Photo: Collected from her official Facebook account

Social media is abuzz with congratulations for the well-deserved victory. Fans express their sentiments, with comments like "Nicaragua performed exceptionally well and truly deserves the win, not Thailand. As a Filipino fan, Nicaragua dominated the competition this year! A thoroughly deserved victory! Excited to witness her reign as the new MISS UNIVERSE."

Another person wrote, "From the beginning, Nicaragua stood out as the best. Well done, she truly deserved it. Nicaragua deserved to win. Her challenging life story of perseverance can inspire millions of women worldwide. Echa pa lante Nicaragua."

Contestants from various countries' national pageants competed in this year's Miss Universe, evaluated by a panel that featured model Halima Aden, "Queer Eye" star Carson Kressley, TikTok influencer Avani Gregg, and two former Miss Universe winners: Janelle Commissiong of Trinidad and Tobago (Miss Universe 1977) and Iris Mittenaere of France (Miss Universe 2016).

Photo: Collected from her official Facebook account

At the commencement of Saturday night's events, 20 semi-finalists were revealed based on the results of the preliminary competition and a global fan vote. Following the swimsuit round, the selection was narrowed down to 10, resulting in the elimination of the first "curvy" contestant to reach the pageant's semi-finals, Miss Nepal, and the first contestant to choose a burkini as her swimsuit, Miss Pakistan. The evening gown round further reduced the number of contestants by half.

Who is Sheynnis Palacios?

The newly crowned Miss Universe, at 23 years old, holds a degree in communication. She identifies as someone passionate behind the camera and finds joy in working as a producer or editor.

Though her life has been marked by both highs and lows, she has adeptly navigated challenges and developed a knack for finding the positive aspects of her situations. Her personal experiences with anxiety have fueled her initiative, "Entiende tu mente" (Understand Your Mind), dedicated to highlighting the significance of mental health and working towards destigmatizing it.