Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant: 10 winners will represent the country globally

In a dazzling celebration of talent, grace, and intellect, the grand spectacle of the "Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant 2024" unfolded last night at Le Meridien Dhaka. Amidst the glimmering lights and fervent applause, 10 extraordinary women were crowned, each destined to carry the pride of Bangladesh to international stages across six continents.

Photo: Courtesy

Ferdousi Tanvir Ichchha claimed the ultimate title of Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant 2024, earning her the title of Miss Bangladesh Earth. She will now prepare to represent Bangladesh at the Miss Earth contest in the Philippines on November 9, 2024. Ichchha, who was raised by her mother, a single parent and teacher, is currently pursuing her LLB at BRAC University in Dhaka.

Photo: Courtesy

Kazi Tarana, the first runner-up, will represent Bangladesh in Miss Global in Cambodia, while Mahbuba Rahman Labonno, the second runner-up, will compete in the Royal International Miss in the USA. The remaining seven finalists will participate in prestigious pageants such as Miss Heritage International in Thailand, Miss Asia, Miss Asia Global, and Miss Glam World in India, Miss Interglobal in the Philippines, Miss Culture Global in South Africa, and Miss Freedom of the World in Kosovo and Albania.

Photo: Courtesy

The event was organized by the Miss Bangladesh Organisation and Miss Bangladesh Foundation. Ms. Meghna Alam, chairman of Miss Bangladesh Foundation, emphasized, "Though the competition has concluded, our mission is just beginning. We are dedicated to Rebuilding and Rebranding Bangladesh globally, and these young women will act as global ambassadors, promoting environmental sustainability and social responsibility."

The "Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant" will be broadcast on ATN Bangla, its media and broadcast partner. The Miss Bangladesh Organisation aims to showcase not only the beauty and intellect of Bangladeshi women but also to reshape the country's image on the global stage by promoting sustainable development. Through this initiative, Bangladesh seeks to nurture eco-conscious leaders, positioning the nation as a key player in environmental stewardship for a brighter, greener, and empowered future.