Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant to crown 10 ambassadors to rebrand Bangladesh globally

The Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant 2024 was officially launched yesterday at The Daily Star Centre, with a vision to reshape and rebrand the global image of Bangladesh through the beauty pageant industry.

This year, 10 distinguished Bangladeshi women will be selected as global goodwill ambassadors. They will represent the country at 10 international beauty pageants across five continents, showcasing Bangladesh's culture, heritage, and values on a global stage.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, the Miss Bangladesh pageant prioritises personality, artistic talent, and the essence of femininity over mere physical appearance. The event aims to highlight the richness of Bangladeshi heritage and entertainment, with the goal of elevating the country's image worldwide.

The winner will be titled "Miss Bangladesh-Earth" to participate in the 24th edition of the Miss Earth pageant in Phillippines. Additionally, the Miss Bangladesh pageant will send its top 10 candidates to Miss Asia in India, Miss Global in Cambodia, Royal International Miss in the USA, Miss Freedom of the World in Kosovo, Miss Culture Global in South Africa, and Miss Heritage International in Thailand, among others.

Moreover, the top 20 candidates will be provided training on pageant walk, advocacy speech, entrepreneurship and project management, reproductive and mental health, fitness, etc.

The launch event was graced by Meghna Alam, chairman, Dr Tasin Afrin Diana, director, and Tahrin Jerin, legal advisor of Miss Bangladesh Organisation and Foundation; Nazim Farhan Choudhury, managing director and Sarker Maswood Hasan, senior consultant of Northbrook Consultants Ltd; Tashik Ahmed, advisor for Programme and Broadcast at ATN Bangla; Anisur Rahman, director of ATN MCL and ATN Education; Sohel A Chaklader (Duke), CEO of Trilogy; and Karin Jongman, hotel manager of Le Meridien, Dhaka.

Women across the country are encouraged to apply via the pageant's official website. The registration period ends on September 28. Unmarried female citizens of the country between the ages of 18 and 27, irrespective of height, weight or skin tone, will be able to participate in the contest.

The audition for the pageant will be held at ATN Bangla BFDC Studio on September 30 and the grand finale will be held on October 4 at Le Meridien, Dhaka.