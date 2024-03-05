Life coach Jay Shetty faces scrutiny over alleged fabrications and plagiarism

The Guardian's investigative report questions the accuracy of Shetty's life story, suggesting that he manipulated his narrative to propel his rise to fame.

Renowned life coach, influencer, and podcaster Jay Shetty is facing intense scrutiny following reports accusing him of fabricating details about his background and plagiarising content. Shetty, known for his popularity amongst Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, utilises his social media platforms to espouse life philosophies.

The allegations against Shetty stem from claims that he misrepresented his past, including false assertions about spending three years in a temple in India. Despite his official website's assertion that he immersed himself in monk teachings during school vacations, a report by The Guardian disputes this narrative.

Shetty, a 36-year-old writer and influencer born in London, attended business school and hosts the podcast "On Purpose", where he has interviewed high-profile personalities like Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian. He also operates the Jay Shetty Certification School, where students reportedly pay significant sums to learn his discipline.

The Guardian's investigative report questions the accuracy of Shetty's life story, suggesting that he manipulated his narrative to propel his rise to fame. Allegations include misrepresentation of educational qualifications and using his spiritual identity to amass wealth.

"After graduating, Shetty forgoes a life of material success to live as a monk himself. Three years later, he has another revelation: his purpose in life is not to live the humble life of a monk but to use his preternatural oratory skills to share wisdom with the world. Thus begins his transformation into a public self-help personality and his swift rise to fame. Shetty's success is largely predicated on this riches-to-rags-to-riches backstory," the Guardian report states.

The report further states that Shetty demands huge sums of money for his guidance. "Shetty has used his spiritual authority to launch many subscription and education services, including the life-coaching school, which charges USD 7,400 a term for "Postgraduate Diploma (Level 7) qualifications" – equivalent to a master's degree."

Moreover, previous charges of plagiarism against Shetty resurfaced, with accusations that he plagiarised social media content and subsequently removed over 100 posts after being exposed by YouTuber Nicole Arbour in 2019.

Despite controversies, Shetty continues to maintain a massive following on social media, with over 15 million Instagram followers. He has been involved in high-profile events, including officiating the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and promoting Deepika Padukone's skincare brand.

Shetty's spokesperson has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the recent allegations.