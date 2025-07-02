Zeenat Rehana, voice of ‘Shagorer Teer Theke’, passes away

Veteran singer Zeenat Rehana, best known for the iconic song "Shagorer Teer Theke", passed away today around 8:30am while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

Family sources have confirmed that her first janaza will take place at the Gulshan Azad Mosque following Zuhr prayers. A second janaza will be held at the Channel i premises at 3pm, after which she will be buried at Banani graveyard.

Zeenat Rehana began her career in 1964 as an enlisted artiste with Bangladesh Betar (Radio Bangladesh). Her breakthrough came in 1968 when "Shagorer Teer Theke" was recorded and broadcast, quickly becoming a favourite among listeners.

She made her television debut as a singer in 1965. However, her appearances in music became limited over the years due to her work with various international organisations. Some of her well-known songs include "Ekti phool ar ekti pakhi, Bolto ki name tomay daki", "Mukhe lojja chhilo bole", "Kopale to tikli porbo na", "Ami jar kotha bhabi mone", and "Amay jodi dako kachhe".

A versatile and gifted artiste, Zeenat Rehana sang not only modern and spiritual songs but also composed and performed music for children. She was the wife of the late television personality Mustafa Kamal Syed.

