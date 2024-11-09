Music
The Beatles score Grammy nominations after nearly 30 years

Photo: Collected

The Beatles' final release, "Now and Then", has earned two Grammy nominations, bringing the iconic band back into Grammy contention after nearly three decades.

This track, recognised with nominations for both Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance, positions the Fab Four alongside modern legends like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, as per CNN. 

These Grammy nods for "Now and Then" are The Beatles' first since 1997 — when they won three awards in the late '90s for "Free as a Bird" and "Anthology". 

Considered the "last Beatles song," "Now and Then" includes original vocals by John Lennon, recorded in 1970 and preserved through artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain his unique voice.

This innovative process allowed Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to add new vocals and instrumentals, resulting in a remarkable track that also included guitar recordings by the late George Harrison.

The Beatles' Grammy journey began in 1965 when they won awards for Best New Artist and Best Vocal Group for "A Hard Day's Night".

Throughout the years, the band accumulated seven Grammy wins, including the coveted Album of the Year in 1968 for their groundbreaking work, "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band".

The Beatles aren't the only legendary band to earn Grammy recognition this year. The Rolling Stones are also nominated for Best Rock Album for their 2023 release, "Hackney Diamonds", featuring original members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

Much like the Beatles, the Stones have a rich Grammy history, receiving their first nomination in 1978 and most recently winning in 2018 for their blues album "Blue & Lonesome".

 

