Taylor Swift's publicist debunks secret marriage rumours

In a decisive response, Taylor Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, took to social media to quash speculations surrounding the pop star's alleged secret marriage to ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, denouncing the rumours as baseless.

Paine, who rarely addresses tabloid stories, made a notable statement on social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday evening, targeting the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. The account had propagated claims suggesting that Swift and Alwyn had a wedding ceremony in the UK between 2020 and 2021, described as a 'marriage' by multiple sources, though allegedly not legally binding.

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp— Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

Expressing her dismay, Paine pushed back against these unfounded assertions, stating, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind." She emphasised the potential harm caused by such posts, calling for accountability.

Swift and Alwyn had announced their separation in April after a six-year relationship. However, speculation among fans about their parting ways earlier has risen, fueled by the lyrics in some tracks on Swift's recent album "Midnights".

Notably, the release of "You're Losing Me", a track officially shared by Swift this week, features lyrics that allude to personal struggles, including lines such as, "I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

Recent reports suggest that the "Anti-Hero" singer is now romantically linked with Travis Kelce, who notably showed support for Swift by attending an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Both Swift and Paine were present in London on Thursday for the premiere of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" film. The two artistes have exhibited unwavering support for each other throughout their coinciding stadium tours and subsequent concert films. Beyoncé, having attended Swift's "Eras Tour" movie debut in October, continues to show solidarity with the pop sensation.