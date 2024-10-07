‘Sediner Ek Bikele’ held in memory of Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel

A heartfelt gathering titled "Sediner Ek Bikele" was held yesterday to honour the late musician Hassan Abidur Reza Jewel. Friends, family, and colleagues of the renowned singer gathered to celebrate his life and reflect on his contributions to the music and media industry.

The event, held at the Mahila Samiti Auditorium in Bailey Road, featured a discussion on Jewel's illustrious career, where prominent figures like singer Naquib Khan, lyricist Zulfikar Russell, producer Syed Awlad, media personality Gausul Alam Shaon, reciter Shimul Mustafa, and architect Aka Reza Ghalib shared personal anecdotes and insights. The programme was presented by musicians Bappa Mazumder, Rashid Khan, and Masuduzzaman. Attendees from television, newspapers, and the cultural sector also participated, highlighting the far-reaching impact Jewel had across various creative fields.

Jewel, a beloved figure in the Bangladeshi music scene, passed away on July 30 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His melodic style and soulful voice left a lasting impression on Bengali music, with 10 solo albums and over 50 collaborative projects to his name. Songs like "Sediner Ek Bikele," "Chokher Bhetor Swapno Thake", "Shamne Tomar Chader Pahar" remain fan favourites.

Apart from his musical legacy, Jewel was a multi-talented television program maker, event organiser, and media producer. He worked on notable television shows such as "Bolte Chai", "Lux Super Star", and "Khude Gaanraj", and held key positions in the industry, including head of Events at Channel i and head of Programmes at Maasranga Television. His work in the media opened doors for many young talents and left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

The event organisers, Jewel's closest friends, emphasised the need to preserve his legacy for future generations, expressing hope that his contributions will continue to inspire.

Beyond his professional life, Jewel was an avid traveler and photographer, with his passion for the arts extending beyond music into visual storytelling. His friends remembered him as a humble, talented individual who touched the lives of many through his art and compassion.