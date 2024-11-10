Sarangi maestro Pandit Ram Narayan passes away at 96

Pandit Ram Narayan, one of India's most celebrated sarangi players, has passed away at the age of 96.

Yesterday (November 9), the artiste breathed his last. CP Radhakrishnan, governor of Maharashtra, took to X to express his condolences. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of internationally acclaimed Sarangi maestro Pt Ram Narayan Ji. Pt Ram Narayan took Sarangi to global heights through his masterly performances. The sound of his Sarangi touched hearts and heavens (sic)."

In another heartfelt tribute, he added, "In the true Indian tradition, Pt Narayan passed on the knowledge of Sarangi to numerous disciples from India and abroad. His divine music will live on for centuries. With his demise, an era in Sarangi has come to an end (sic)."

Born in 1927, Pandit Ram Narayan was instrumental in elevating the sarangi from an accompaniment instrument to a respected solo presence in Hindustani classical music. Narayan's contributions earned him prestigious honours, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, cementing his place in Indian music history.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi also mourned his loss, posting on X: "Sangeet Natak Akademi and its associate bodies deeply mourn the sad demise of Ram Narayan, the renowned Hindustani musician and sarangi virtuoso. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, he passed away today. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ones and prayers to the Almighty to give them enough strength to bear this irreparable loss (sic)."

Pandit Ram Narayan was renowned for his mastery of the sarangi, a traditional Indian string instrument that had long been used as an accompaniment in vocal performances.

Through his innovative artistry, he transformed it into a prominent solo instrument, paving the way for future generations of sarangi players. His music, deeply emotional and technically profound, touched audiences worldwide, earning him international acclaim.

Over the decades, Narayan performed at prestigious venues and festivals across the globe, inspiring countless musicians and students. His contribution to Indian classical music, particularly his efforts to popularise the sarangi on the world stage, has left an indelible mark on the genre.

Pandit Narayan also dedicated his life to teaching, passing on the intricate art of sarangi playing to a new generation of musicians, both in India and abroad. His legacy continues to resonate through his disciples, many of whom have gone on to become accomplished musicians themselves.

With Pandit Ram Narayan's passing, the world of Indian classical music has lost one of its greatest exponents, and the sarangi, once again, mourns the loss of the artiste who brought it to the global stage.