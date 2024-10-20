Sagor Dewan and Faria Mahin respond to family allegations

Sagor Dewan, one of the voices behind the popular Coke Studio Bangla song "Malo Ma", has spoken out alongside his wife, Faria Mahin, regarding false allegations made by her family. The couple, who tied the knot on June 25, had been in a relationship for nearly two years prior to their marriage, while Faria was pursuing her studies at a university in New York.

In a recent conversation with The Daily Star, Sagor expressed his desire to surprise fans with the marriage announcement, but things took a turn when Faria's brother, Omar Jayed, made a public Facebook post on October 17.

In the post, he accused Sagor of preventing Faria from contacting her family and allegedly forcing her to abandon her studies by restricting her access to a laptop. Omar also claimed that Faria had been mistreated by the Dewan family and was left at her maternal home.

Faria responded with a counter-statement on Facebook, refuting her brother's claims. In her post, she recounted an incident where she fell ill while visiting her aunt in Dhanmondi. "I called my husband, but he was in an important meeting. My cousin and a distant relative admitted me to a hospital but abandoned me there. When Sagor arrived late at night to discharge me, he was upset to find no one there beside me," she explained. Faria detailed how Sagar later took her to a different hospital and arranged for her treatment.

Photo: Collected

"I strongly condemn this falsehood and hope everyone understands the situation clearly," Faria stated. She mentioned that she had been trying to communicate with her mother but faced challenges, including her father blocking her number. Despite these issues, she reiterated her commitment to resolving family matters privately rather than through social media.

Faria also addressed allegations concerning a bracelet she gifted Sagar. "It was a personal gift from my elder sister, and I encouraged him to wear it. It was purely an expression of my love," she clarified, urging people to refrain from taking sides based on incomplete information.

In light of her brother's actions, Faria expressed disappointment, stating, "If my family genuinely cared about my well-being, they would have reached out to me directly instead of spreading lies." She emphasised that her relationship with Sagar predates his rise to fame and that her marriage was not based on his popularity.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When The Daily Star reached out to Sagor Dewan for his take on the ongoing controversy, he echoed his wife's sentiments.

He shared, "It's unsettling that a brother would treat his sister this way. Faria's brother has threatened her over the phone, and her father has blocked her number." He explained that the couple chose to elope due to a lack of acceptance from Faria's family.

Recently, Omar filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sagar, despite the marriage occurring four months earlier. "Omar is quick to anger and has tried to threaten me, but it didn't work. Now, he's sending my wife blackmailing texts. I wish people wouldn't jump to conclusions based on one side of the story," Sagar stated.

When asked about potential legal action, Sagor expressed a desire to avoid conflict. "I've done my best to communicate with her family, but they refuse to listen to their daughter. I prefer not to take legal action, as it could hurt her brother and, in turn, my wife. I'll do whatever it takes to keep her happy."

Sagor gained widespread recognition through his hit song "Malo Ma," featured in Coke Studio Bangla season 3, which trended on YouTube in Bangladesh and globally upon its release.