Renowned classical singer Dr Prabha Atre passes away

In a sombre turn of events, Dr Prabha Atre, a revered figure in Hindustani classical music, breathed her last at the age of 92 today. The singer's sudden demise took place when she suffered a cardiac arrest during her sleep at her residence in Pune. She was rushed to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where she was declared dead at 5:30am.

The demise of this distinguished classical singer, known for her adeptness in the Kirana Gharana, comes as a profound loss to the world of Indian classical music.

Dr Prabha Atre, honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in January 2022, had an illustrious career that spanned various musical genres, including khyaal, tarana, thumri, dadra, ghazal, and bhajan. A triple recipient of the Padma awards – Padma Shri in 1990, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2022 – Atre's contributions extended beyond her vocal prowess.

Born on September 13, 1932, Dr Atre was not only a maestro in classical music but also held academic accolades as a science and law graduate with a doctorate in music. Her versatile persona included roles as an academician, researcher, composer, and author.

The news of her passing comes shortly after the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan in Kolkata, marking a poignant moment for the world of classical music. Scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 13 as part of the "Swarprabha" programme, Dr Atre's sudden departure leaves a void in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

The celebrated singer's funeral arrangements are pending, awaiting the arrival of close family members residing abroad. Dr Prabha Atre's impact on classical music is undeniable, and her legacy will endure through her significant contributions and the recognition she received, including the Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours.