Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dhaka; all you need to know

Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is all set to perform in Dhaka on July 20 at the United Convention Center. He announced the concert on Facebook on July 11. The event is organised by Buy Here Now (BHN).

Tickets for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert are priced at Tk 10,000 each, with sales starting tomorrow at 8pm. BHN's Assistant Manager Touhidul Islam, told The Daily Prothom Alo that only one ticket category is available.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is renowned for his Qawwali, Ghazals. He gained immense popularity for his playback in Bollywood films. Among his popular songs are "Zaroori Tha", "O Re Piya", "Jag Soona Soona Lage", "Tere Bin", "Teri Ore", "Main Jahaan Rahoon", "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain", "Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein", and "Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji", among many others.

Many might not know this, but Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lent his voice to a few Bangla songs too. The first song was released in November 2019. Titled "Tomari Naam Lekha", the number was composed by Pakistani music director M Salman Ashraf, while the lyrics for the song was written by Bangladeshi lyricist Rabiul Awal.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was also featured in the Bangladeshi music album "Runa Laila Featuring Legends Forever", alongside other noted singers such as Asha Bhosle, Hariharan, and Adnan Sami. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lent his voice to the track "Bhalobasha Por Hoyechhe" from the album which was released in December 2019.

On July 11 the announcement was made from the artiste's official Facebook page.

The album was composed by legendary singer Runa Laila, while the lyrics were penned by renowned lyricist and journalist Kabir Bakul.

Earlier in 2009, Dhaka had its first 'jalsah' with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on June 17. In 2019, he performed at a live concert at Dhaka Club. The singer has recently performed in Australia's Sydney on June 29 and the next day in Melbourne.