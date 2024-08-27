Puja’s 10 songs surpass 10 million views

Popular singer Badhon Sarker Puja has achieved a remarkable milestone in her musical career, as 10 of her songs have now crossed the 10 million views mark on various platforms. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that none of these songs are from films; they are all singles or part of mixed albums, highlighting her ability to captivate audiences with her independent music.

Puja shared her excitement with The Daily Star, saying, "I'm thrilled to announce that 10 of my original songs have surpassed 10 million views. This is a major milestone for me, especially since these tracks come from solo and mixed audio albums rather than films. It's truly exciting news for a singer. I want to express my gratitude to all the artistes involved—those who wrote, composed, performed, and produced these songs."

The ten songs that have crossed this milestone, showcasing Puja's diverse vocal talent and popularity, include:

1. Tumi Dure Dure Aar Thekona - Imran, Puja (84 million views)

2. Eto Kachhe - Kazi Shuvo, Puja (41 million views)

3. Chupi Chupi - Milon, Puja (40 million views)

4. Ektai Tumi - Tahsan, Puja (34 million views)

5. Tomar Amar Bhalobasha - Arifin Rumey, Puja (31 million views)

6. Tumi Chara - Milon, Puja (30 million views)

7. Keno Bare Bare - Imran, Puja (27 million views)

8. Manena Mon - Imran, Puja (15 million views)

9. Tomay Chere- Milon, Puja (10 million views)

10. Saat Jonom - Kazi Shuvo, Puja (10 million views)