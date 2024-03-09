Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty hospitalised

Pandit Ajay Chakraborty, a celebrated classical musician in the subcontinent, has been hospitalized due to illness. Musician Kaushiki Chakraborty, his daughter, confirmed that he is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Speaking to Indian media, she stated, "My father had to be admitted to the hospital. However, I want to assure everyone that there is no need for concern. He was admitted for a routine checkup. My father is doing well."

Pandit Chakraborty was admitted to BM Birla Hospital due to chest pain. Doctors discovered complete blockages in three of his arteries and they have recommended that the musician undergo angioplasty. Ajay Chakraborty is currently receiving treatment under the care of cardiologist Dr Anil Kapoor.

The famed musician's illustrious music career spans over a hundred song albums, released across various countries including India, USA, Canada, UK, and Germany. His repertoire encompasses a blend of pure classical melodies and spiritual songs such as Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan, and Shyama Sangeet.

Pandit Ajay Chakraborty is esteemed as one of the musical legends in Indian classical music and has been honoured with numerous accolades. These include the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2011, the Delhi Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2000, and the National Gaurav Award in 1993, amongst others.