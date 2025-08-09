My father's music always heals: Alif Alauddin

Growing up in a home filled with melodies, singer Alif Alauddin was immersed in the rich musical legacy of her parents. Her father, the legendary Alauddin Ali, composed over 5,000 songs, timeless pieces that continue to inspire and move generations. Beginning his journey in music direction at just 23, Alauddin Ali went on to win eight National Awards, a testament to his extraordinary talent and invaluable contribution to the industry.

Alif shared a deeply personal bond with her father, one nurtured through music, love, and shared dreams. Sadly, the maestro passed away five years ago on August 9, after a long battle with multiple life-threatening complications, including cancer.

Photo: Collected

On his fifth death anniversary this year, Alif Alauddin has paid a heartfelt tribute by collaborating with several musicians for an unplugged session of his most popular songs, that continue to influence and inspire others. "My father created countless iconic songs throughout his lifetime. From there, we selected five for our unplugged renditions that we will release one by one over the next 7 to 10 days," Alif shared.

"We randomly thought of doing this project. Fortunately, we had Hamin Ahmed of Miles on board to sing my father's popular song 'Shesh Korona'. Elita Karim has sung 'Amay Gethe Dao Na Maago', a beloved patriotic song. Polash Noor of Warfaze voiced 'Tomake Dekhle Ekbar Morite Pari Shotobar', an old classic from a film. With our band Pentagon, we sang another patriotic piece, 'Jodi Konodin Kono Muktir Kotha', while my cousin and talented singer Ali Pushpita lent her voice to 'Harano Diner Moto'."

The first release, Pentagon's rendition of "Jodi Konodin Kono Muktir Kotha", will premiere tonight at 8pm across Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, accompanied by a music video.

Photo: Collected

Speaking about the recording process, Alif shared, "For the unplugged recordings, we mostly used the guitar. This first release has bass and light percussion, with just two or three instruments overall to keep the essence intimate. The arrangement was composed by my husband, Kazi Faisal Ahmed, guitarist of Artcell. Our band, Pentagon, arranged the song, but he handled the overall music direction for the project. We are really excited to release the rest of the songs soon."

Photo: Collected

Reflecting on her childhood, Alif fondly recalled that while other children played with toys or learned to ride a bicycle, she spent her days in her father's music room, surrounded by instruments. "I grew up understanding how a song is made, how everyone would gather to create music. I saw hit songs being born before my eyes. Back then, I did not realise how to fully incorporate such melodies into songs. Now that I am older, I wish I had learned how he composed and penned them in detail."

Alif Alauddin collaborated with several musicians for an unplugged session of his most popular songs. Photo: Courtesy

When asked to name her personal favourites from her father's vast repertoire, she paused before listing five that hold the deepest meaning for her: "Bhule Gechhe Shanto", "Ar Kono Onurod", "Shesh Korona", "Harano Diner Moto", and "Tumi Ki Kohila Kane".

For Alif, this project is more than a tribute. It is a way of keeping her father's voice alive, not only in recordings but in the hearts of those who still hum his melodies. As long as these songs find their way to new listeners, Alauddin Ali's music will never fade.

In Alif's words, "A composer like my baba does not come often. He was a treasure, not only for the music world but for our country. On his fifth death anniversary, I pray his soul rests in peace and that his melodies continue to inspire and heal, guiding the youth of our nation toward a better world. Music heals, and his music will always heal."