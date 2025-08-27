Music
Musical film 'Shanjher Anchole' pays tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Musical film ‘Shanjher Anchole’ pays tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam
Photo: Collected

In commemoration of the 49th death anniversary of the legendary rebellious poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, filmmaker Chayanika Chowdhury shared details about her musical film "Shanjher Anchole".

The video features renowned actress Bijori Barkatullah and is sung by Shirin Chowdhury, bringing to life Nazrul Islam's timeless work.

Chayanika expressed her excitement on Facebook, reflecting on the challenges and joys of the shoot. "On one side, hundreds of people; on the other, pouring rain. I never thought I could finish this project! While working on it, I realised how much the general audience loves and respects me. If today I have become something, it is because of them," she wrote.

The video was shot on August 14, 2025, in Dhaka's Rose Garden and Uttara, completing the entire shoot in a single day. In addition to singing, Shirin Chowdhury contributed to the conceptual development of the project, while choreography and backup dancers were provided by Eagles Dance Company.

The composition and music were done by Prantik Sur. 

Chayanika shared her admiration for the project, saying, "It is incredibly dear to me. Shirin has sung it wonderfully. In fact, I fell in love with this song. Nazrul Islam's work was so romantic. Bijori's presence is the soul of the story; the evening that descends in Shirin's voice is what we tried to capture visually. To maintain the Sufi tone, the orchestration is minimal—voice, lyrics, and the spaces of silence are the true melody in the music video."

The music video is scheduled to be released tomorrow on the Singistic YouTube channel.

 

