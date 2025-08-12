Mehreen on teaming up with Maldivian singer for cross-border musical tribute

Mehreen Mahmud, a leading female pop artiste, is known for her unique voice and wide-ranging songs. Her latest work features lyrics in both the Maldivian and Bengali languages.

The piece was produced in honor of the Maldives' 60th Independence Day, featuring a duet between Mehreen and Maldivian singer Mohamed Maisaan Mumthaz (Bokitos).

Maldivian music director Hussein handled the track's composition, while Shubhro penned the Bengali portion of the lyrics.

Mehreen told local media the Maldivian High Commission approached her to create a song celebrating the long-standing friendship between Bangladesh and the Maldives."Maisaan is an exceptionally gifted singer," she said. "He's visited Bangladesh before and enjoys great popularity in the Maldives."

The pop songstress said the song is about two friends from the Maldives and Bangladesh, each inviting the other to visit and praising their own country's beauty.

Mehreen said she has always promoted Bangladesh through her music and cherishes the Maldives for its warmth and simplicity. She enjoyed working on the song, which has received praise since its July 31 release.

Earlier this year, in January, Mehreen released a track titled "Khunshuti", and she has another song scheduled for release later this month.

Beyond her artistic work, she is also the president of the Women's Federation for World Peace Bangladesh (WFWPBD), through which she actively participates in charitable and community-focused initiatives.