Legendary folk singer Fakir Alamgir lives on in song and spirit

Today marks the fourth death anniversary of Fakir Alamgir, the legendary Bangladeshi folk and mass music singer whose voice fueled movements and inspired generations. To commemorate his life and contributions, cultural groups, including Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi and Bangladesh Ganasangeet Samonnoy Parishad, have arranged for a series of events.

The day's observance began at 10am with Quran recitation and prayers at his grave in Khilgaon Taltola Cemetery, followed by floral tributes from various organisations. In the afternoon, food will be distributed among the underprivileged at his Khilgaon residence, and a special prayer session will be held later at the Matir Mosque.

Simultaneously, his birthplace in Kalamridha village, Bhanga, Faridpur, hosted its own milad and doa mahfil, honouring the memory of one of Bangladesh's most iconic musical voices.

Born on February 21, 1950, in Faridpur, Fakir Alamgir began his academic journey at Kalamridha High School, later graduating from Jagannath University and completing his master's in Mass Communication and Journalism from Dhaka University. But his true calling was music.

He became involved in leftist student politics in the mid-1960s, which led him to groups like Kranti Shilpi Gosthi and Gonoshilpi Gosthi, merging music with activism. During the 1969 mass uprising, his protest songs became anthems of resistance.

At just 21, he joined the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War and contributed as part of the refugee artists' group in Kolkata. Post-independence, he fused Western musical elements with Bengali folk, helping pioneer the pop-folk genre in Bangladesh.

In recognition of his immense contribution to music, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 1999.

Among his timeless hits, the song "O Sokhina" remains an enduring favourite, first performed on BTV's Anandamela in 1982. Other notable tracks include "Mon Tui Dekhli Na Re", "Kalo Kalo Manusher Deshe", "Mayer Ekdhar Dudher Dam", "Banamali Tumi", and "Santahar Junction-e Dekha".

Fakir Alamgir was also the founder of Rishij Shilpi Gosthi, a former president of Ganasangeet Shilpi Parishad, and a prolific writer, authoring several books, including "Muktijuddher Smriti O Bijoyer Gaan", "Ganasangeeter Otit O Bortoman", and "Amar Kotha".

He passed away on July 23, 2021, at the age of 71, due to complications from Covid-19. However his voice, once a rallying cry for justice, continues to echo in the hearts of the people.