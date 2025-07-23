Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 23, 2025 10:43 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 10:55 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Tributes pour in as Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather of Heavy Metal, passes away

Wed Jul 23, 2025 10:43 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 10:55 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 23, 2025 10:43 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 10:55 AM
Tributes pour in as Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather of Heavy Metal, passes away
Photos: Collected

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and widely revered as the 'Godfather of Heavy Metal', passed away on Tuesday (July 22) at the age of 76 following a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.

In a statement, his family shared, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love." They also requested privacy during this difficult time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Known globally as the 'Prince of Darkness', Ozzy's musical journey spanned over five decades, leaving a lasting legacy in both heavy metal and pop culture. His career was marked by unforgettable moments, including the controversial 1982 incident where he bit the head off a bat during a concert—an act he later claimed was accidental, thinking it was a toy. The incident led to a rabies shot and, years later, inspired merchandise featuring bat plush toys with detachable heads.

Osbourne earned multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artiste and as a member of Black Sabbath. 

Despite his history of substance abuse, he later reinvented himself as a reality TV figure, gaining popularity for his unfiltered personality.

Born John Michael Osbourne, he was the fourth of six children in a working-class family in Birmingham, England. Battling dyslexia and dropping out of school at 15, Ozzy worked various odd jobs and served a brief prison sentence before forming Black Sabbath—marking the beginning of a musical era.

Reflecting on his improbable journey, Ozzy once said, "When I was growing up, if you'd have put me up against a wall with the other kids from my street and asked me which one of us was gonna make it to the age of 60, with five kids and four grandkids and houses in Buckinghamshire and California, I wouldn't have put money on me, no f****** way."

Tributes pour in

Musicians across the globe mourned the loss of the rock legend. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant shared, "Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!"

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood stated, "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at 'Back To The Beginning' in Birmingham."

Meanwhile, American heavy metal band Metallica paid tribute by acknowledging Ozzy's monumental role in shaping the path for new generations in the genre.

Related topic:
Ozzy OsbourneGodfather of Heavy MetalBlack SabbathParkinson’s disease‘Godfather of Heavy Metal’, passed away
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ozzy Osbourne believes he has, at best, ‘10 years left’

Ozzy Osbourne believes he has, at best, ‘10 years left’

1y ago
Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne gears up for their last show

Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne gear up for their last show

2w ago
Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist Jake E. Lee stable after shooting incident

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist, Jake E Lee, stable after shooting incident

9m ago

Sharon Osbourne confirms split with Ozzy: 'I'm not with him'

9y ago
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2024 nominees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2024 nominees

1y ago
|মতামত

তাজউদ্দীন আহমদ: মুক্তিযুদ্ধের এক বিস্মৃত নেতা

তাজউদ্দীন আহমদ যেভাবে আমাদের সশস্ত্র সংগ্রাম, অর্থাৎ মুক্তিযুদ্ধে নেতৃত্ব দিয়েছেন, তা থেকেই তার অনন্য নেতৃত্ব ও ব্যবস্থাপনা দক্ষতা সম্পর্কে ধারণা পাওয়া যায়। তৎকালীন কোনো রাজনীতিবিদ, এমনকি তারও এ...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ফেনী সীমান্তে ‘মাছ ধরতে গিয়ে’ বিএসএফের গুলিতে বাংলাদেশি তরুণ নিহত, আহত ১

২ ঘণ্টা আগে