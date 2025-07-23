Tributes pour in as Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather of Heavy Metal, passes away

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and widely revered as the 'Godfather of Heavy Metal', passed away on Tuesday (July 22) at the age of 76 following a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.

In a statement, his family shared, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love." They also requested privacy during this difficult time.

Known globally as the 'Prince of Darkness', Ozzy's musical journey spanned over five decades, leaving a lasting legacy in both heavy metal and pop culture. His career was marked by unforgettable moments, including the controversial 1982 incident where he bit the head off a bat during a concert—an act he later claimed was accidental, thinking it was a toy. The incident led to a rabies shot and, years later, inspired merchandise featuring bat plush toys with detachable heads.

Osbourne earned multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artiste and as a member of Black Sabbath.

Despite his history of substance abuse, he later reinvented himself as a reality TV figure, gaining popularity for his unfiltered personality.

Born John Michael Osbourne, he was the fourth of six children in a working-class family in Birmingham, England. Battling dyslexia and dropping out of school at 15, Ozzy worked various odd jobs and served a brief prison sentence before forming Black Sabbath—marking the beginning of a musical era.

Reflecting on his improbable journey, Ozzy once said, "When I was growing up, if you'd have put me up against a wall with the other kids from my street and asked me which one of us was gonna make it to the age of 60, with five kids and four grandkids and houses in Buckinghamshire and California, I wouldn't have put money on me, no f****** way."

Tributes pour in

Musicians across the globe mourned the loss of the rock legend. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant shared, "Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!"

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood stated, "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at 'Back To The Beginning' in Birmingham."

Meanwhile, American heavy metal band Metallica paid tribute by acknowledging Ozzy's monumental role in shaping the path for new generations in the genre.