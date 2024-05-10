Justin and Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy with Hawaii vow renewal photos

Hailey and Justin Bieber are officially anticipating the arrival of their first child. The 30-year-old musician shared the news of his wife's pregnancy through a charming black and white collage on Instagram on Thursday (May 9), already circulating widely. The couple, married since 2018, reaffirmed their commitment to each other by renewing their vows in Hawaii, as reported by Page Six.

The singer behind "Peaches" revealed his wife's pregnancy with a series of touching photos from their intimate ceremony. The heartwarming post includes a delightful video capturing the couple's joyous embrace. During the vow renewal, the 27-year-old model donned a white lace Saint Laurent dress complemented by a flowing veil, adding to the enchanting ambiance of the occasion.

In one of the photos revealing the pregnancy, Justin is captured gently placing his hands over Hailey's baby bump. Another picture shows Justin seemingly photographing his wife as she poses with her arms around her bump. For this creative shot, she accessorised with a chunky pair of sunglasses. According to TMZ, Hailey is already six months into her pregnancy, suggesting their baby might arrive by late summer.

Moments after Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy, fans inundated the comment section with well-wishes and excitement for their impending arrival. Numerous celebrities also joined in, extending their congratulations.

Amidst ongoing scrutiny of their relationship, including speculation from relationship experts predicting a potential split by year's end, news of their expanding family emerges. Recent attention was drawn to Justin's health concerns, compounded by a video showing him in tears, which further fueled rumours. However, it seems that Justin and Hailey are defying the odds, with their relationship, appearing to be, flourishing.

An insider expressed excitement about the couple's readiness for this next step, noting Justin's firm belief that Hailey will be a great mom, and Hailey's equal confidence in Justin's potential as a dad. Additionally, the families of both stars are reportedly thrilled and fully supportive of this new chapter in their lives.