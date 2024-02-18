Islam Uddin Palakar ventures into cinema with folk song

In a musical journey spanning four decades, Islam Uddin Palakar has travelled far and wide, both in Bangladesh and abroad, captivating audiences with his regional folk songs.

The folk singer became a household name with the immensely successful rendition of the song titled "Deora", presented in the second season of Coke Studio Bangla with singer Pritom Hasan. The song quickly gained popularity amongst the younger generation too, putting the singer, who was previously renowned among limited audiences, in a new light.

Now, the singer has ventured into a cinema for the first time by lending his voice to a playback track in Ahmmed Humayun's upcoming film, "Potu".

A teaser of the song titled "Biye Keno Holo Na" from the movie "Potu" was unveiled on Saturday on the official Facebook page of the film's production house, Jaaz Multimedia – introducing listeners to the soulful voice of Islam Uddin Palakar.

The song will be released on Jazz Multimedia's Facebook page and YouTube channel on Monday while the film is set to hit theatres on the upcoming Eid.

Regarding his new venture, Palakar said, "This is my first time singing for a film. Although it's a film song, it speaks of our cultural tradition and heritage. I am familiar with this genre of music, and that familiarity made me agree to the offer. Moreover, the overwhelming love and support I received after singing at Coke Studio Bangla motivated me to explore singing in cinema."

When asked if he plans to sing for cinema regularly, Palakar replied, "I have always been involved in singing. However, I only aspire to sing folk and regional songs such as Jarigaan, Sarigaan, etc. as it is the genre that I am most comfortable with"

"If someone asks me to sing a Lalon geeti (songs inspired by Lalon Shah, a prominent Bengali mystic poet), I might find it challenging. So if the genre of the songs chosen for the films aligns well with my style then I won't have any issue singing for cinema," Palakar concluded.

The film's director, Ahmmed Humayun, shared insights into the song, stating, "The lyrics and melody of the song are extraordinary. It's a composition from nearly 300 years ago. Islam Uddin Palakar has beautifully brought it to life with the help of Rupak Tiary from West Bengal, who composed the music."

"Meanwhile, the film 'Potu' tells a story that resonates with our country, and since 'Biye Keno Holo Na' is an authentic Bengali song, We were confident that Islam Uddin Palakar's voice would complement it perfectly. He has put a lot of effort into singing this song, and I believe everyone will appreciate it," the director conveyed.

"Potu" features Evan Sair, Afra Shaiara, Shoab Monir, Dilruba Hossain Doyel, and Ariful Rony and many others

