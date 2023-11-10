Music
Fri Nov 10, 2023 05:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 10, 2023 05:46 PM

Music

Hozier extends 'Unreal Unearth' tour into 2024

Photo: Collected

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has unveiled additional dates for his ongoing "Unreal Unearth" tour, extending the journey into 2024 with 37 new shows across North America. Taking to social media, the 33-year-old artiste shared details about the upcoming North American leg, featuring performances at prominent venues such as Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. 

Hozier expressed his excitement in an announcement post on X, stating, "After an incredible run of US shows, I'm thrilled to reveal these new #UnrealUnearth tour dates for the upcoming year. Tour tickets will be available starting November 17th, and I can't wait to return and see you there."

For these extended shows, Hozier will be accompanied by a special guest, Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell. The European leg of the tour is slated to kick off in late November, spanning into December with arena shows in the UK and Ireland. 

Netizens slam AR Rahman's rendition of Nazrul Sangeet

The tour takes its name from Hozier's third studio album, released in August, featuring singles like "Eat Your Young", "All Things End", "Francesca", "Unknown / Nth", and "De Selby (Part 2)".

Following Hozier's announcement, fans expressed their joy on X, with one stating, "THANK YOUUUU FOR ANSWERING MY PRAYERS."

 

HozierUnreal Unearth TourUnreal Unearth
