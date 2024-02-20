'Hotel California' case: Unusual criminal trial set to open over handwritten lyrics

In a courtroom drama set to commence on Wednesday, three individuals found themselves at the centre of an unusual criminal trial over handwritten lyrics to the iconic song "Hotel California" by the Eagles. Rare book dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, and memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski are facing charges of conspiring to own and attempt to sell manuscripts of Eagles' hits without authorisation.

The trial stems from allegations that the defendants acquired the draft lyrics unlawfully and then attempted to sell them without proper ownership rights.

Glenn Horowitz arrives to criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album “Hotel California,” July 12, 2022, in New York

While Horowitz, Inciardi, and Kosinski have pleaded not guilty, the Manhattan district attorney's office contends that they conspired to obscure the documents' disputed ownership, despite knowing that Eagles' member Don Henley had asserted they were stolen.

The prosecution's case hinges on over 80 pages of draft lyrics, including those of the chart-topping hit "Hotel California", known for its haunting melody and cryptic lyrics. The song, released in 1976, remains a timeless classic, offering a glimpse into the dark underbelly of the American dream.

Henley, a key witness in the trial, is expected to provide testimony about the disputed ownership of the lyrics. His involvement could shed light on the band's creative process and the significance of the handwritten pages in question.

While clashes over valuable collectibles are not uncommon, criminal trials in such cases are rare. The defendants' lawyers argue that the acquisition of the documents was legitimate and dispute the allegations of theft.

The legal battle also delves into the interactions between the Eagles and writer Ed Sanders, who purportedly obtained the lyrics while working on an authorised biography of the band. Sanders, although not charged in the case, played a pivotal role in the acquisition and subsequent sale of the manuscripts.

As the trial unfolds, prosecutors will seek to establish the chain of events leading to the disputed ownership of the documents, while the defence contends that no crime was committed. The outcome of the trial could have far-reaching implications for the ownership and sale of valuable memorabilia in the music industry.