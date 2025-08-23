Hashim Mahmud and Emon Chowdhury unite for Coke Studio Bangla’s ‘Baaji’

After the release of "Shada Shada Kala Kala" from the film "Hawa", lyricist and composer Hashim Mahmud quickly rose to fame. The track marked his breakthrough, later followed by "Kotha Koiyo Na" on "Coke Studio Bangla", which has since garnered over 93 million views on YouTube, making it the platform's most popular release to date.

Nearly two years later, Mahmud is making a comeback with a new track. This time, along with writing and composing, he will also be singing. The song, titled "Baaji", is set to premiere today on "Coke Studio Bangla's" YouTube channel at 8.00pm.

Interestingly, Mahmud first drew attention years ago when a video of him singing "Tomai Ami Paite Pari Baaji" went viral on social media. The raw performance, featuring him with unkempt hair and beard, sparked conversations and ultimately led "Hawa" director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon to bring him on board for the film's music.

Now, the same song that once introduced him to audiences will be heard again, this time in Mahmud's own voice, with music arranged by Emon Chowdhury.

Previously, Mahmud was unable to perform "Shada Shada Kala Kala" due to health reasons, and the track was instead voiced by Arfan Mredha Shiblu with Chowdhury's arrangement. Shiblu later sang "Kotha Koiyo Na" for "Coke Studio Bangla", alongside Baul singer Aleya Begum. Today marks the first time a song written by Mahmud has been officially recorded in his own voice.

"Coke Studio Bangla" is also reviving its third season after a hiatus of more than a year, beginning with Mahmud's new release. Although Season 3 was originally planned to feature 11 tracks, production halted after just three songs. The last release was "Obak Bhalobasha" in May last year, a special reimagining by Warfaze to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Looking ahead, "Coke Studio Bangla" has announced that six more songs will be released in this season. Alongside established names, the lineup will also introduce new artistes. Music curator Shayan Chowdhury Arnob said, "This season has brought together an array of talented artistes. They have created something truly special. The emotions and joy we experienced while making each song—I am hopeful our listeners will feel the same."