‘Coke Studio Bangla’ Season 3 premieres this Saturday

"Coke Studio Bangla" has officially announced that it will resume on August 23, continuing the lineup of Season 3. The announcement follows a teaser earlier this week from Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, who hinted at the platform's next release.

Season 3 has already gained wide acclaim with three songs, the latest being a new interpretation of Warfaze's classic "Obak Bhalobasha". With more tracks to follow, the season promises to showcase a mix of celebrated artistes and fresh talent, reflecting Coke Studio Bangla's vision of blending tradition with contemporary sound.

Ju-Un Nahar, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh, shared her thoughts: "We are truly excited to be back connecting with our audiences once again. Since its inception, Coke Studio Bangla has been deeply committed in showcasing the richness of Bangladeshi culture and musical heritage in the most impactful way. We look forward to unveiling the remarkable moments and surprises we have in store for our audiences in the coming season."

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Music Curator, Coke Studio Bangla, echoed the sentiment: After a long pause, Coke Studio Bangla returns—and I'm genuinely excited for what's ahead. This season has brought together a remarkable array of talented musicians who have created something truly magical. Expect fresh songs, thoughtful collaborations, and a few surprises along the way—I can't wait to discover them with everyone."

Fans can stream the soul-stirring compositions of Coke Studio Bangla on Spotify, as well as on the platform's official YouTube channel, ensuring the legacy of Bangladeshi music continues to resonate far and wide.