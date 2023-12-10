Gems of Nazrul pays tribute to Bangladesh commemorating 52nd Victory Day

Victory is a word that is deeply intertwined with profound emotions and love, in the hearts of every nation.

On the glorious Victory Day of Bangladesh (December 16), we are approaching 52 years of triumph. The red and green flag will fly high across every city, village and homestead. The spirit of the festival will resonate throughout the country.

Gems of Nazrul is ready to observe this day with due respect. In the first hour of the Victory Day at 12:01 am, they will present their 30th initiative in association with Beximco Pharmaceuticals, on their YouTube channel and Channel i's screen. This year they will perform the patriotic song "Swadesh Amar Janina Tomar", by National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The entire arrangement has been planned and executed by Nazrul sangeet exponent Sadya Afreen Mallick, while the music arrangement has been done by Durbadol Chattyopadhyay.

"Swadesh Amar Janina Tomar" was first released in the music compilation "Gul Bagicha" on June 27, 1933, during the month of July of the same year. This patriotic Nazrul sangeet of self-awareness was later recorded by the giant music company HMV (His Master's Voice) in the same year, with the vocals of artiste Kashem Mallick.

The songs that used to empower us many years ago are not as widely broadcast today. Many have started to forget these songs. Gems of Nazrul works on revitalising those lesser-known songs, and inspire young children to sing them and keeping alive among the youth.