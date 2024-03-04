Farin and Tahsan sing together for the first time

Tasnia Farin has recently collaborated with Tahsan on a duet titled "Ronge Ronge Rongin Hobo," which was recorded on March 2. The lyrics of the song were written by Kabir Bakul, with music composed by Imran Mahmudul.

Regarding her passion for singing, Farin mentioned, "I have been requested to sing at various events, and suddenly I received an offer from Hanif Sanket dada for this song. After listening to the demo, I felt a connection with it."

Farin, who has been singing since childhood and was a student of Nazrul Sangeet until college, expressed her excitement about the opportunity to collaborate with Tahsan. She reminisced about her first performance with Tahsan, saying, "It was a memorable experience for me, as Tahsan Bhai and Bakul Bhai were involved. This song will always hold a special place in my heart."

Describing the song, Farin shared, "It has a different vibe and is perfect for festive occasions. I believe it will be well-received by listeners of all ages."

Tahsan, on the other hand, expressed his admiration for Farin's talent, stating, "I had the opportunity to listen to her sing during a shoot for a drama a few years ago. Since then, I have been eager to collaborate with her. Finally, the opportunity has arisen, and I am delighted with the outcome."

In addition to her singing endeavours, Farin has garnered praise for her roles in web films such as "Oshomoy" and "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya."

After almost six years Tahsan is gearing up for the release of a new album, which is expected to feature a diverse range of songs. He also hinted at the possibility of collaborating with Farin on a song for the album.

The duet performed by Tahsan and Farin is set to be released during the upcoming Eid festivities as part of the "Ityadi" program.