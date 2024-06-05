Concert honouring late icon Azam Khan tomorrow

Despite the numerous music festivals being held in the country, there seems to be a lack of effort to honour late artistes like Azam Khan. Known as the pinnacle of Bengali pop music and a participant in the Liberation War, his contributions are largely overlooked by the music community during his birth and death anniversaries where nearly all remembrance activities are confined to Facebook posts and widespread indifference from thriving musicians and organisations.

13 years have passed since the legendary Azam Khan left us. On this day (June 5) in 2011, the pop maestro succumbed to cancer.

Marking his 13th death anniversary, a grand concert is set to take place in his memory featuring performances by his nephew, musician Arman Khan, along with many other artistes, celebrating the legacy of the pop icon with his songs.

Notably, Azam Khan's older brother is the legendary music director Alam Khan, whose son, Arman Khan, is a renowned music director and singer today.

The concert titled "Guru of Rock: A Tribute to Azam Khan" will take place tomorrow (June 6) at the Dhaka Trade Center Auditorium in Karwan Bazar. This event has been organised by The Attention Network.

The organisers have announced that the concert tomorrow will commence at 6pm with the tickets being priced at Tk 600, available for purchase online. Further details regarding tickets is detailed on the Facebook pages of the associated parties.

Regarding the concert in Azam Khan's memory, his nephew stated, "Nowadays, there are no events that honour a legend like Azam Khan. We take great pride in paying respect to his memory. My three cousins, Ima, Aroni, and Hridoy Khan, will be present at the event. My band and I are not accepting any payment; instead, we plan to donate a portion of the proceeds from tickets to our paternal cousins."

When asked about the songs to be performed at the concert, Arman Khan noted, "My uncle's repertoire of popular songs is vast. The setlist includes 12 to 15 hits including 'Ashi Ashi Bole', 'Papri Keno Bojhena', 'Ore Saleka Ore Maleka', 'Alal O Dulal', 'Bangladesh' and 'Ovimani'."

He added, "Azam chacha gave voice to my compositions, and I aim to perform those as well. Recently, I released a tribute song titled 'Gurure' which will also be part of the concert."