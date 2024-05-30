‘Boishtomi Rockfest 2024’ kicks off with festive bang

With the ambitious goal of organizing rock concerts throughout the year across Bangladesh, "Boishtomi Rockfest 2024" has officially kicked off. Organized by the production company Boishtomi, the festival aims to energize the country's rock bands by hosting concerts in eight divisional cities, including Dhaka.

The inaugural concert took place at the Liberation War Museum auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Performers at the first concert included Mizan, the former vocalist of the band Warfaze, with his new band Mizan and Brothers. Other performers included the popular band Bangla Five and hard rock singer KHN and his Rock Wing.

The auditorium was packed with an enthusiastic crowd of all ages, who reveled in rock music throughout the evening. The energy and excitement of the youth inspired the bands, with the audience singing along to the hits of Bangla Five and Mizan and Brothers. Meanwhile, KHN's performance featured fresh lyrics and melodies, delighting the audience.

Boishtomi CEO Ayesha Erin presented honours to Bangla Five and Mizan and Brothers during the concert.

In her speech, Erin announced, "This year, we will organize concerts in Dhaka and other divisional cities. We hope to feature the true hard rock singer KHN (Kamrul Hasan Nasim) in each show. We also aim to include all the top bands in the country. Our grand plan for the final concert includes honoring the pioneers of rock bands. Next year, we plan to showcase Bangladeshi music in Asia-Pacific and Europe through joint concert ventures, anticipating international audiences and musicians."

Erin also revealed plans to launch the OTT music platform 'Gullubullu' and an alternative studio channel, which will serve as an international cultural platform. During the concert intermission, Boishtomi's trailer for the film "Shilpi Satya," focusing on Bangladeshi pop music, was screened.

The next Boishtomi Rockfest concert is scheduled for June 21, as announced from the stage.

