Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:36 PM
'Coke Studio Bangla' brings flavour of love with 'Baaji'

"Coke Studio Bangla" has released its latest track, "Baaji", a powerful fusion of urban folk and indigenous musical traditions that highlights the rich cultural diversity of Bangladesh. As the fourth track of Season 3, it highlights the platform's growing influence in representing Bangladeshi culture.

"Baaji" brings together the talents of Emon Chowdhury, who serves as both lead vocalist and music director, and renowned urban poet and musician Hashim Mahmud. 

Penned by Mahmud, the song tells a tender story of innocent love, inspired by the charm of a simple Bangladeshi girl. The lyrics are paired with Chowdhury's intricate composition, which blends traditional instruments such as the sarod with contemporary arrangements, creating a cinematic soundscape that bridges folk heritage with modern storytelling.

The track features performances from diverse corners of Bangladesh. Tangail's traditional ensemble "Dhowa Gaan-er Dol" contributes their distinctive style of singing and dancing in circular formations, a practice preserved for over a century. Flautist Kyo U Prue Marma and his grandmother, Mrakoiching Marma, from Bandarban, lend their voices to ancestral Marma songs, highlighting the urgency of cultural preservation.

Adding to the visual and musical richness, the Bawm tribe of the Chittagong Hill Tracts performed their classical tribal dance with bamboo sticks, while Manipuri pung drummers showcased the acrobatic Pung Cholom, combining rhythm with dynamic movement.

‘Coke Studio Bangla’ brings flavour of love with ‘Baaji’
Photo: Collected

Expressing his excitement, Emon Chowdhury said, "It is great to have 'Coke Studio Bangla' return, and we are excited to present 'Baji' to our incredible audience. This is a truly special song, one where every artist poured their heart into the recording. It feels like a harmonious blend of everything that represents Bangladesh, encapsulated in a single song."

Blending sound, dance, and cultural storytelling, "Baaji" embodies Coke Studio Bangla's mission to celebrate Bangladesh's living heritage. The track is now streaming on Spotify and available on Coke Studio Bangla's official YouTube channel.

 

Related topic:
Coke Studio Bangla season 3BaajiEmon Chowdhuryhashim mahmud
