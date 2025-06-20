Cardi B returns with new single ‘Outside’

Cardi B has officially kicked off her 2025 music run with the release of her latest single, "Outside". Dropped today, the track marks the Grammy-winning rapper's first solo release since 2024's "Enough (Miami)".

In the chorus, Cardi raps, "(I'm goin' out) On the pop out (Side) 'Cause it's hot out / (I'm goin' out) You was playin' gamеs, (Side) Now you on time-out," delivering her signature blend of confidence and confrontation.

Ahead of the release, Cardi took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 18) to tease the track, writing, "We OUTSIDE this Friday!!" She also unveiled the cover art, which captures the aftermath of a summer block party in New York City—complete with red Solo cups, dominoes, blunt wrappers, and water flowing from a burst fire hydrant.

The rapper debuted the track live earlier in the week at the Spotify Beach event held during the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

Cardi B, known for her chart-topping hits, has previously reached No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks like "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)", "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and "Up".

Although her debut album "Invasion of Privacy" was released in 2018, the rapper has hinted that her long-awaited sophomore album is in the works, with delays attributed to pending guest features.