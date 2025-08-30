Bengal Parampara Sangeetalay hosts annual certificate award ceremony

The Bengal Parampara Sangeetalay held its Annual Certificate Award Ceremony on Friday evening (August 29) at its Dhanmondi premises, celebrating the dedication and achievements of its students and teachers in classical music.

The awards were presented by Luva Nahid Choudhury, Director General of the Bengal Foundation, and Professor Asit Kumar Dey, Head of the Music Department. In their speeches, both guests praised the students for their perseverance in pursuing classical training and commended the Sangeetalay's teachers for their tireless guidance.

Photo: Courtesy

The evening unfolded in two parts — a performance showcase followed by the certificate distribution.

The performance segment opened with Profullo Angshuman, who has been training in "Dhrupod" for just one and a half years. He was later joined by Kumar Protibimbo performing Pakhawaj.

This was followed by Tauqi Yasir Ayman, who rendered a "Kheyal" performance accompanied by Apurba Karmakar on the harmonium and Kumar Protibimbo on tabla. The final presentation of the segment featured a duet tabla recital by Apurbo Jyoti Dutta and Urjeet Onunaad, with harmonium accompaniment by Shukanto Chandra Das.

Photo: Courtesy

After the performances, the much-awaited certificate distribution began as their proud parents watched from the audience. Students were recognised across three categories — "Kheyal", "Dhrupod", and "Tabla". Some honourable mentions are: In the "Kheyal" category, certificates were awarded to Aniya Paal, Shinchana Acharya Suha, and Tauqi Yasir Ayman. In "Dhrupod", the honours went to Dibyamay Desh and Prafullo Angshuman, while in "Tabla", recognition was given to Kumar Protibimbo, Apurbo Jyoti Dutta, and Urjeet Onunaad.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Bengal Parampara Sangeetalay's dedication to cultivating the next generation of classical musicians. It stood as a reminder that with discipline, mentorship, and recognition, the cultural roots of music in Bangladesh continue to grow stronger.