Anirban Bhattacharya unveils his band to continue musical journey

Anirban Bhattacharya knows how to charm audiences be it through the screens via films and series or the stage of theater. Acting seems to be in his blood—something no one would disagree with. Then again, he is also a talented singer alongside being an actor.

Anirban received stage singing training from an early age. As a singer, he received praise for his rendition of the song "Kichchu Chaini Aami" in the film "Shah Jahan Regency." He sung "Michael Vidyasagar Sangbad" with Anupam Roy. In his own directed film, "Ballabhpurer Roopkotha", Anirban's voice is featured in a song as well.

Photo: Collected

Anirban's name has also been featured in the credits of multiple films as a vocalist, and he has earned accolades for his musical performances at various events. Now, fans will see him in a fresh role as part of a Bengali band. For years, he and his friends have been involved in music, and they're now taking it a step further by launching their band, named Hooliganism.

In addition to Anirban, the band includes music director Subhadeep Guha. Altogether, there are nine members, including actor-singer Debraj Bhattacharya, along with Sushruta Goswami, Someswar Bhattacharya, Krishanu Ghosh, Nilansuk Datta, Pritam Das, and Pritam Deb Sarkar.

Photo: Collected

Hooliganism is set to launch its journey by recording a few original Bengali songs primarily written by Anirban. The actor-singer officially told the media, "We are a nine-member band and have already recorded 12 songs, which are currently being mixed. I wrote the lyrics for these songs. We've done a few trial shows already and received a good response from the audience."

Anirban further shared that it was primarily his mother's encouragement that initiated his journey in music, and he got the chance to practice it while performing on stage.

"My mother wanted me to become a professional singer, but I wasn't interested in learning music. I wanted to be an actor. I was also interested in sports. After coming to Kolkata, I joined a theatre group. There was a music teacher there for production needs, and I learned all kinds of songs from him. However, I can't play any instruments," he clarified.

Hooliganism will be performing at a gallery in Kolkata this December, marking the official debut of the band.