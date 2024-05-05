Amid to open for Adnan Sami in Vancouver

Bangladeshi singing artiste Amid Hossain Chowdhury, who broke into the industry via "Bangladeshi Idol", is all set to perform the opening act at a stage show in Vancouver, Canada. He is a part of a lineup that includes famed Indian singer and musician Adnan Sami.

The show is scheduled to take place on the occasion of Mother's Day (May 12) at Queen Elizabeth Theatre at 7pm (Canadian time).

Amid Hossain, son of noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Fahim Hossain Chowdhury, also made a name for himself as an RJ at Radio Foorti prior to moving abroad.

The singer, known for songs including "DNA Te Dance", "Shopnora Dana Mele", "Tor Karone, Shokhi Go", and "Ma" amongst others, continues to perform in Canada, where he currently resides.

