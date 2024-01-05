Vote on Jan 7 to prove democracy exists in country

PM tells Narayanganj rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the countrymen to cast their votes in the January 7 parliamentary election to prove that democracy has been prevailing in the country.

"Voting is your democratic and constitutional right. Go to the polling centres to cast your votes and thus prove that democracy is prevailing in the country," she said.

Hasina, also Awami League president, said this while addressing the last public rally of the election campaign for the 12th parliamentary polls slated for January 7, at Fatullah in Narayanganj.

The AL president asked all to maintain peace across Bangladesh ahead of the national election.

Describing the "boat" as the symbol of development, she said, "Boat is our electoral symbol. If you vote us to assume power again, we will build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh."

The AL president also pledged to build three metro rail lines -- 1, 2 and 4 -- which will cross Narayanganj district.

She said conspiracies are being hatched till the date to foil the election. Hasina urged all to remain alert to this end.

She said the BNP has started boycotting elections since they were defeated badly in the 2008 election in which the BNP-led alliance only got 20 seats while the AL got 233 seats.

"Sensing defeat, the BNP-Jamaat clique is out to foil the election by arson terrorism like 2013-14," she said, adding, "But the people of the country won't allow that."