Such one-party centric election not desirable

Says Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain in interview with Star

A one-party-centred election like the one today is not desirable at all, said former Election Commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain.

"This election is taking place between the same party in the name of independents and dummy candidates. This is a unique model of election. Such a one-party-centred election is not supposed to take place in the country," he told The Daily Star in an interview.

There are newspaper reports efforts are on way to make some of the independent candidates win, said Hossain, who served as an election commissioner from 2007 to 2012.

"It is certain who will win the election, so it is not an election but a selection."

Citing the remark of Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman that the country could face isolation from the world without fair polls, Hossain said: "He knows why he made these remarks. Since they are well aware of the situation, they might have that information."

One of the challenges for the EC would be to ensure the spontaneous participation of voters in the election.

If voters are forced to go to the polling centres to increase the turnout, it would not be acceptable, said Hossain, who is a retired brigadier general of the Bangladesh Army.

"No festivity was seen during the campaign."

He went on to highlight the lack of a conducive atmosphere for free and fair polls.

"I doubt if the voters would be able to cast their votes freely."

Five people died in pre-poll violence as of yesterday.

Hossain's hope for this election is that it would witness less violence due to the absence of the main opposition and the other traditional leftist parties.

"Such a situation was not seen in any other previous elections. It would be interesting to see who would be the opposition after the election."

A total of 51 cases were filed by the EC against the candidates and their supporters across the country for violating the electoral code of conduct based on reports from the Election Inquiry Committees.

"The EC knew it would not receive any credit for holding this election but it tried. It could not do anything visible, and there are indeed systematic shortcomings in the EC," he added.

Asked about the absence of foreign election observers from Western countries, he said: "Those countries are not interested as they are witnessing how the election is taking place here."