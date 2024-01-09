Post-polls violence: AL man hacked to death in Jhenaidah

A supporter of defeated Awami League nominated candidate Tahzeeb Alam Siddique for Jhenaidah-2 constituency has been hacked to death in Ghoshpara area tonight.

The victim is Borun Ghosh, 42, of the area, reports our Jhenaidah correspondent quoting police.

AL candidate Sami said he heard about the murder 10 minutes ago without providing details. He confirmed that Borun was an AL activist.

Shahin Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said an activist of AL has been hacked to death by miscreants tonight around 7:00pm.

The motive behind the murder could not be known immediately, he said, adding that police are working to nab the accused.

In Jhenaidah-2 constituency, independent candidate Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited, won the election with the "Eagle" symbol. His closest rival was Tahzeeb Alam Siddique Sami.