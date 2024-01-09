National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 08:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 08:33 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Post-polls violence: AL man hacked to death in Jhenaidah

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 08:28 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 08:33 PM

A supporter of defeated Awami League nominated candidate Tahzeeb Alam Siddique for Jhenaidah-2 constituency has been hacked to death in Ghoshpara area tonight.

The victim is Borun Ghosh, 42, of the area, reports our Jhenaidah correspondent quoting police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

AL candidate Sami said he heard about the murder 10 minutes ago without providing details. He confirmed that Borun was an AL activist.

Shahin Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said an activist of AL has been hacked to death by miscreants tonight around 7:00pm.

The motive behind the murder could not be known immediately, he said, adding that police are working to nab the accused.

In Jhenaidah-2 constituency, independent candidate Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited, won the election with the "Eagle" symbol. His closest rival was Tahzeeb Alam Siddique Sami.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মানবাধিকার ইস্যুতে বাংলাদেশ শিগগিরই ভালো খবর পাবে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-যুক্তরাজ্যের বিবৃতিতে উদ্বিগ্ন হওয়ার কোনো কারণ নেই: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

‘অবাধ, সুষ্ঠু, বিশ্বাসযোগ্য ও অহিংস পদ্ধতিতে নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত হয়েছে। এটাই যথেষ্ট। আমরা এতে খুবই খুশি।’

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

রাজনীতিতে টিকে থাকতে প্রভুদের পরামর্শে কাজ হবে না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification