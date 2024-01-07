Over 100 explosions rock Habiganj ahead of polls

Over a hundred crude bombs exploded in several places in Habiganj town last night, which police claimed was carried out by BNP activists.

The election office of an Awami League candidate and two motorcycles were also set on fire in Shayestanagar area, reports our correspondent quoting police.

The incidents took place yesterday from around 9:00pm to 10:30pm, reports our Moulvibazar quoting Habiganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Chandra Deb.

Police and witnesses claimed BNP activists blasted several crude bombs in support of the hartal in the town's main road from Muslim Quarter to Sabuj Bagh, forcing traders to close their shops in the area.

"BNP men are trying to spread panic by exploding these crude bombs nears polling stations," said the OC.

"Tomorrow is election day. They don't want people to go to the vote centres," he added.

Hasibul Islam, Habiganj additional superintendent of police (ASP-Media), said BNP activists have also set an AL election office on fire. They also set fire to two motorcycles.

The fire service brought the fire under control.

These incidents will not hamper voting, he claimed.