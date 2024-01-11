Nowfel becomes education minister

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, who served as deputy minister of education last time, has been appointed as the next education minister.

The portfolio was distributed after the oath-taking ceremony at Bangabhaban this evening.

Nowfel replaces Dipu Moni, who now got the social welfare ministry.

He was elected from Chattogram-9 in 2018 as an Awami League candidate and appointed as the deputy minister of education in the 4th cabinet of Sheikh Hasina.

Born in Chattogram, Nowfel graduated from London School of Economics with a law and anthropology degree and was called as a barrister of Lincoln's Inn following post graduation from the University of Law.