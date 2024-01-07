BNP in Khulna: 228 in jail, others on the run

While the country goes to polls today, BNP office in the capital’s Nayapaltan remains locked and guarded by police since October 28. The party is also observing a 48-hour hartal, which started yesterday. Photo: Rashed Shumon

As the nation heads to the polls today, the BNP continues its two-day hartal as part of a polls-boycott movement. The party has also called for a non-cooperation movement to remove the current regime and demanded elections under a neutral administration.

However , a notable absence of BNP leaders and activists are observed on the streets of Khulna, just like many other regions of the country. Many are on the run, and some even unavailable on the phone and other social platforms.

According to BNP leaders, 10 cases were filed by Khulna Metropolitan Police against BNP men since October 28 and 228 have so far been arrested.

Despite this, a few leaders from the party's women, student, and youth wings are quietly conducting limited in-house programmes, in accordance with the central committee's directives.

Meanwhile, the Khulna city and district unit BNP office opened on December 14 after being padlocked for 38 days, but the party men have not been going there fearing arrests.

Yesterday, while visiting the office on KD Ghosh Road around 11:30am, this correspondent found it locked from outside. Locals said the office now opens only for a few minutes occasionally.

Hasibur Rahman, a BNP activist in ward-21, said the office was open on December 14 and 16 to celebrate Victory Day and has remained closed since then.

Many BNP leaders, including convener of district unit Amir Ezaz Khan, are in jail, while others are absconding, said SM Monirul Hasan Bappi, member secretary of BNP's Khulna district unit.

Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, the member secretary of BNP's Khulna city unit, said all party members in Khulna are in touch. "We have established humanitarian and legal aid cells to support those in jail," he added.

Shafiqul Alam Mona, the city unit's convenor, said it is difficult to carry on the movement under the "current autocratic regime".

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge of Khanjahan Ali Police Station Md Momtajul Huq said they are only arresting individuals with criminal cases against them. There are no restrictions for BNP to conduct their regular activities, he added.