Arsonists torch 5 polling centres in Rajshahi, Feni

10 campaign offices set on fire; security guard hurt in arson attack

At least five schools that are designated polling centres and 10 election camps came under arson attack between Thursday night and yesterday morning in six districts.

No casualties or injuries were reported at the time of the incidents.

In Khulna-3, a security guard of an election camp of AL candidate SM Kamal Hossain was set on fire at Jogipole area in the city early yesterday.

The victim, Hasan Faraji of the same area, was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital, said Khanjahan Ali Police Station OC Momtazul Haque.

The police officer said the security guard was asleep around 3:00am when two to three unidentified criminals poured kerosene on him and set fire.

Police are investigating into the incident to trace the criminals, he added.

Meanwhile, in Jamalpur, at least ten people were injured in a clash between the supporters of two candidates on Thursday night.

In Rajshahi, four schools were torched in three constituencies early yesterday.

The schools are: Akkelpur High School and Ganipur High School in Bagmara in Rajshahi-4 constituency; Arani Jhina Government Primary School in Rajshahi-6; and Motihar High School of Mohonpur in Rajshahi-3.

Police recovered two crude bombs from Akkelpur High School premises, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rofiqul Alam.

He suspected the attacks were carried out between midnight and 4:00am in the morning to create panic among the locals ahead of the national election.

Police are investigating the incidents and trying to find the culprits, he added.

In Feni, arsonists set fire to the Charshaha Bhikari High School polling centre in Char Darbesh union under Sonagazi upazila yesterday morning.

On information, a fire engine from Sonagazi Fire Station reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Some furniture was damaged in the fire, police said.

Police were investigating the incident to trace the criminals, said Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Tasnim Hossain.

Security personnel weren't assigned to the schools at the time of the incidents that occurred two days before the election. Law enforcement agencies and presiding officers start working at the polling centres a day before the election, said police.

In Naogaon-5, at least six election camps of AL candidate Nizam Uddin Jalil were torched between Thursday night and early yesterday morning.

The incidents took place in Anandanagar, Chawkprosad, Mollahpara, Shingbacha and Chawkpai areas under Sadar upazila, confirmed Naogaon Sadar Police Station OC Zahidul Haque.

Istiaq Ahmed Imran, AL candidate's election campaigning coordinator, alleged that supporters of the independent candidate Dewan Sekar Ahmed Shishan carried out the arson attacks.

However, Shishan denied the allegation.

No police complaints were filed over the incidents until the report was filed last evening.

In Barguna-1, two election camps of AL candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhur were torched at Rodpora Market area under Sadar upazila early yesterday.

Shambhu's chief election coordinator Mujibur Rahman Kislu confirmed the incidents, but he did not mention any name of suspected persons.

Police are trying to trace the criminals, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Halim.

In Natore-4, an election camp of independent candidate Asif Abdullah Bin Quddus was torched by miscreants on Thursday night at Haroa area under Baraigram upazila.

"The fire destroyed the election camp. Police are trying to trace those involved with the incident," said Sirajul Islam, inspector Bonpara Police Investigation Centre.

In Chattogram-15, an election camp of independent candidate Abdul Motalab was set on fire at Borohatia union under Lohagara upazila early yesterday.

Lohagara Assistant Commissioner Nazmun Layel said, "We're looking into the matter and trying to find out the miscreants."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has directed Barguna's Amtali upazila election officer to file a case against Amtali Municipal Mayor Matiar Rahman for intimidating voters.

Barguna District Election Officer Abdul Hai Al Hadi confirmed the matter yesterday.

In Jamalpur-4, at least ten people were injured in a clash between the supporters of AL candidate Mahbubur Rahman Helal and independent candidate Murad Hasan on Thursday night.

Locals said an electoral procession of Helal was passing through Sarishabari Bus Station area at around 8:00pm when Murad's supporters attacked it, triggering the clash that left 10 people from both groups injured.

Helal alleged that supporters of Murad attacked them first.

Shakhwat Alam Mukul, a close aide to Murad, denied the allegation and said they first came under attack by their rivals.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Sarishabari Police Station OC Mushfiqur Rahman.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.]