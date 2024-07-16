‘I don’t want to go to Dhaka University anymore’

Author Zafar Iqbal comments amidst ongoing student protests

In the midst of nationwide protests, Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, a prominent writer and academic of Bangladesh, has expressed his opinion on the "Rajakar" slogan chanted by Dhaka University students.

On his website called 'Shadha Shidhe Kotha', he posted a handwritten note that said, "Dhaka University is my university, my beloved university. However, I think I would never want to visit this university again. Whenever I see the students, I will think they might be the Rajakars". He added, "There is only one life to live— In this lifetime, why should Rajakars have to be seen again?" When he was asked by Jagonews24 to comment on what he had written, the author stated that it was solely his personal opinion and that what was published was only one part of his writing on the movement.

His comment has been widely circulating on social media, and as a reaction, a bookstore and several individuals on social media have announced their boycott of Zafar Iqbal's books.

The Quota Movement traces back to 2018, and protests have once again erupted following a recent High Court decision. The latest movement has been ongoing for about two weeks, with university students protesting against the new reforms to the quota system for civil service job recruitment and university admissions.

On July 14, at a press conference held at Gonobhaban, PM Sheikh Hasina had responded to a journalist's question, saying, "Why is there such resentment against the great Liberation War and the heroic freedom fighters? If the grandchildren of freedom fighters do not get quotas, will the grandchildren of Rajakars get them instead? This is something we cannot do."