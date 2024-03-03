D's Bistro unveils 'Golper Provat' in celebration of international mother language day

In a captivating celebration of language, literature, and community spirit, D's Bistro, an innovative café in the heart of the capital's Uttara, teamed up with JCI Dhaka Sparks to curate a month-long Bangla book recitation event titled 'Golper Provat.'

The event, held every Saturday morning on February 10, 17, and 24, has not just been a literary concern but also a meeting of minds and stories, aimed at connecting passionate readers with veteran authors, according to its initiators.

Supported by Cosmos Foundation and JCI Dhaka Sparks, 'Golper Provat' opened its pages with an inaugural session featuring three distinguished writers. SM Niaz Mowla, a polymath and fiction genius renowned for mythology, history, and historical fiction, engaged the audience with a sneak peek into his latest work, "Puraner Somantorale." The writer is also the visionary behind the Pencil Foundation, a Facebook-based haven for emerging talents in literature, poetry, music, photography, recitation, and art.

Poet Nizamul Huda Khan followed, sharing insights not only as an educator but also as a backpacker and keen observer of shifting reading habits in society. His recitations knit a poetic narrative, setting the stage for Mehedi Hassan Rifat, the wordsmith behind the first Bangla book on artificial intelligence, ChatGPT and AI Millionaire, showcased at this year's Ekushey Book Fair.

On February 17, the spotlight turned to the dynamic duo of literary fiction, Kingkor Ahsan and Kizzy Tahnin, whose popularity among the youth resonates with their distinctive storytelling prowess. Their journeys as writers intertwined with readings from their works, captivating the audience.

The event wrapped up on February 24 and unfolded with a lineup of well-known speakers, inaugurated by Engr Saumitra Kumar Mutsuddi, Chairman of the Civil Engineering Division, emphasising the significance of such literary activities. The 2024 local president of JCI Dhaka Sparks Sumaya Mahmud Sharna commended the organisers for nurturing literary growth in Bangladesh, steering towards a 'Smart Bangladesh.'

The stage was then graced by accomplished writers, each sharing unique insights. Mahbubur Rahman highlighted the importance of entertaining communication for writers, presenting his work Leta Semoya.

Popular social media personality Sakib Bin Rashid shared sketches of his writing journey, emphasising the value of maintaining everyday relationships, while Zabed Amin and Naser Mohammad Mohsin shared their literary journeys respectively.

Notable figures such as Shampa Reza and Azmeri Haque Badhon engaged the audience on not only books but also many of society's norms, beliefs, myths, and more. Moreover, each guest was bestowed with a plant, symbolising growth and nurturing creativity.

Co-founder and CEO of D's Bistro, Sabnin Sababa, expressed her commitment to utilising the space for enlightenment and fostering a love for literature among the youth. D's Bistro looks forward to extending its impact by launching a 'Book Club,' envisioned as a thriving platform to connect and promote readers and writers across languages and genres.