Tejgaon AL leader’s free sehri programme helping the poor

Since the start of Ramadan, Tejgaon Thana Awami League leader Safi Muddaser Khan-Joty has been distributing sehri among the homeless, floating and poor people at Farmgate, Kawran Bazar, Pantapath and Khamarbari intersections.

Each night, the destitute people await at certain places of these areas for the customary meal before the start of the fast.

Although many people distribute iftar among the destitute people of the capital, they do not usually serve sehri. As a result of the free sehri distribution programme, many homeless and hungry people are getting the food they badly need, said one small shop owner at Kawran Bazar.

Abul Hayat Shuvo, who is in charge of the free sehri distribution programme, said it will continue till the end of Ramadan.